SWAT Officer Shoots Man's Hand Who Threatened Taunton Resident: Police

An armed man shouted threats to a resident who was inside his home, leading to an hours-long standoff that ended with a single gunshot, officials say.

In Bristol County, a man was arrested for holding a handgun and making threats to an individual from outside the victim's duplex on Pratt Street on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. and evacuated the duplex and surrounding homes. Residents in the area were warned of the situation through a reverse 911 call from the City of Taunton.

The suspect stayed outside the house and was gesturing with his gun, police say. A perimeter was established and crisis negotiators as well as SWAT Team officers responded to the scene.

Negotiators attempted to bring the situation under control for several hours, but the situation escalated when the suspect made a gesture with his gun and a member of the SWAT Team fired a shot at the suspect. The shot injured the suspect's hand, causing him to drop his weapon.

The suspect was arrested and hospitalized for his hand injury.

Police cleared the scene by 8:00 a.m. the following morning, and took the suspect's handgun into evidence.

This incident is under investigation by the Taunton Police Department.

