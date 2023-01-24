Suspected Murder Prompts Large Police Presence At Duxbury Home (DEVELOPING)

A suspected murder prompted a large police presence at a Duxbury home on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, according to sources and local reporters.

Duxbury Police, Fire, Massachusetts State Police and Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz were at the scene at a home at 47 Summer Street, WCVB's Mary Saladna reports.

A source told Daily Voice that three children were found inside the basement of the home and that the mother of the children also reportedly jumped off the roof of the home.

Speculation circulated on social media saying the father successfully or unsuccessfully tried killing his wife and children.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.