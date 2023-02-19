Support Surges For 'Kind-Hearted' Family Who Lost Dog In Quincy House Fire

A community on the South Shore is coming together to help a family who lost their dog in a house fire at the start of the weekend.

The Bernardino family was at church when an electrical problem set their home at 15 Hersey place in Quincy ablaze on Friday night, Feb. 17, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Firefighters braved strong winds, freezing temperatures and a tightly packed neighborhood to snuff the two-alarm fire, the Boston Sparks Association said on Facebook.

"The family is nothing but the most kind hearted people and they have sacrificed and done so much for the Brazilian community and church community as well," the GoFundMe reads. "Please help this family rebuild and support them through this tough time."

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. People interested in donating to the GoFundMe can click here.

