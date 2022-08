A police SWAT team and crisis negotiators are on the scene of a stand-off Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, in Quincy with a violent fugitive.

The Quincy Police Department tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. that the man had barricaded himself inside a storage rental facility on Washington Street and is refusing to come out.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

