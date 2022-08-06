Security Worker Dies From Falling 10 Feet At Brookline Country Club: Report

A security worker has died after falling about 10 feet overnight at the Country Club in Brookline, Boston25 reports.

The worker fell "at some point during the night and was discovered this morning,” the outlet reports citing the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The worker, who was not an employee at the club, was found in the area of a drop with no railings, the outlet reports.

Their name was not released and there were no initial signs of foul play, the outlet reports.

