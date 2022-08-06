Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Breaking News: Former Greater Boston-Area Resident Nabbed For $2.5M COVID Relief Fraud, Feds Say
Police & Fire

Security Worker Dies From Falling 10 Feet At Brookline Country Club: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts
The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts Photo Credit: Google Maps

A security worker has died after falling about 10 feet overnight at the Country Club in Brookline, Boston25 reports. 

The worker fell "at some point during the night and was discovered this morning,” the outlet reports citing the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. 

The worker, who was not an employee at the club, was found in the area of a drop with no railings, the outlet reports. 

Their name was not released and there were no initial signs of foul play, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full article from Boston25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.