Police & Fire

School Bus Smashes Through The Chateau Restaurant In Norwood

David Cifarelli
Norwood Police officers found the bus had driven up the stairs of the building.
Norwood Police officers found the bus had driven up the stairs of the building. Photo Credit: Facebook/Norwood Police Department

Crews were on the scene where a school bus smashed through the front of a restaurant in Norwood, authorities said. 

Police responded to for a vehicle into building at The Chateau Restaurant, located at 404 Boston-Providence Turnpike, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Norwood Police said on Facebook

Upon arrival, officers found the bus had driven up the front steps of the restaurant and smashed through the front of the building. 

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one else was on the bus. 

No other information was released. 

