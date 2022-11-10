Red Sox Ticket Taker, Rockland School Employee Busted For Sexually Enticing Minor

An employee of the Boston Red Sox and the Rockland Public School system has been arrested for allegedly trying to have an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, authorities said.

Peter Nolan, age 58, of Rockland, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child under 16 this week, East Bridgewater Police Chief O’Brien reports.

According to Tolan's Twitter, he is a ticket taker for the Boston Red Sox, a custodian at Rockland Public Schools and an athletic assistant at Rockland High School. He is also an alumnus of Rockland High School, according to his Facebook.

A detective with the East Bridgewater Police Department, who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, was getting "sexually explicit" messages from Tolan while they were chatting over social media, Chief O'Brien said.

Tolan then allegedly agreed to meet up with the girl for a sexual encounter at a home in East Bridgewater. It was there that Tolan was arrested and a search of his phone revealed the same messages that were sent to the detective earlier that day, O'Brien said.

Tolan's employment history was uncovered during his booking process. He was later released on $500 bail and arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, O'Brien said.

Tolan's pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30. Until then, Tolan must not have any contact with minors, is banned from social media and cannot leave the state. He also is banned from applying for a job within a school system and must stay away from any district where he works.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.