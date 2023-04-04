Raynham Man, 23, Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Southeast Massachusetts: Police

A 23-year-old man has died in a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Massachusetts this week, according to authorities.

State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

Initial investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Scion TC hit a 2015 Honda Accord while it was changing lanes, pushing the Honda into a concrete barrier. The Toyota then kept driving.

A 2022 Ford Maverick truck later hit the back of the Honda as it was stopped in the left lane, Procopio said. This caused the Honda to burst into flames.

West Bridgewater Fire was called in to put out the blaze, Procopio added. The crash closed all three lanes of Route 22 for about four hours as a result.

The driver of the Honda, Erpharo Gilbert, of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old Brockton man, was left uninjured.

State Police are now looking to identify the driver of the Toyota. The investigation is ongoing.

