Randolph Woman Hid $3.2M In Payroll To Avoid Nearly $1M In Taxes: Feds

A Norfolk County woman was arrested and indicted on Friday, March 10, in a yearslong scheme to withhold millions in profits and hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, federal authorities said.

Lilian Giang, 53, of Randolph, is charged with mail fraud and failure to collect and pay over taxes, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge released her with conditions following her appearance in court Friday.

Investigators said that from 2015 through 2019, Giang owned Able Temp Agency, a temporary employment agency in Quincy that served businesses across Massachusetts. Clients would hire one of Giang's employees for an hourly wage that they would pay to Able Temp Agency, and she would payout the workers.

But federal investigators said she used a combination of cash and checks to pay her employees, which allowed her to hide $3.2 million in payroll and avoid $815,000 in payroll taxes, officials said. The prosecution also alleges she used fake payroll numbers to get worker's compensation insurance for a lower price.

Giang faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of mail fraud and up to give more for failure to collect or pay over taxes, according to federal sentencing guidelines. She may also be required to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines in found guilty.

