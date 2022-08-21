Randolph Police Looking For Missing 78-Year-Old Man With Dementia

Randolph Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old man with Dementia, the department said on Twitter.

Leoma Juste was last see in the south end of town police said late at night on Saturday, Aug 20. He was wearing a black hat, glasses, a gray sweat shirt with long sleeves, black shorts and blue sandals.

Police are asking people to check their property such as cars, sheds and garages to see where Juste could be. Anyone with information on Juste's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (781) 963-1212 or 911.

