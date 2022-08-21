Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Police & Fire

Randolph Police Looking For Missing 78-Year-Old Man With Dementia

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Leoma Juste
Leoma Juste Photo Credit: Randolph Police on Twitter

Randolph Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old man with Dementia, the department said on Twitter.

Leoma Juste was last see in the south end of town police said late at night on Saturday, Aug 20. He was wearing a black hat, glasses, a gray sweat shirt with long sleeves, black shorts and blue sandals. 

Police are asking people to check their property such as cars, sheds and garages to see where Juste could be. Anyone with information on Juste's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (781) 963-1212 or 911. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.