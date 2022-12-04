Quincy Man Yells 'Go Back To China' Before Hitting Asian Man With Car: Police

A Quincy man is facing charges for allegedly yelling a racial slur at another man who he also hit with his car last week, authorities said.

Police responded for a disorder involving a motor vehicle in the area of 40 Washington Street in Quincy just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Quincy Police report. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, described as an Asian male, covered with dirt and limping from an apparent leg injury.

The man told police that he saw a driver, later identified as 77-year-old John Sullivan, speeding down Washington Street, police said.

The two exchanged words and Sullivan stopped his car before allegedly hitting the man, forcing him to land on the hood of his car, and driving about 50 yards with him still on top, police said.

While this was happening, Sullivan allegedly yelled "Go back to China" before hitting the man a second time, knocking him into a construction zone and causing him to fall in a 10-15-foot hole. An ambulance was called but the man declined medical treatment, according to police.

Sullivan drove away and was later arrested in Braintree, police said. He was charged with civil rights violation, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

