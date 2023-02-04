Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds

Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report.

The fire was reportedly coming from Quincy Collision & Frame Center, located at 125 Liberty Street, on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, according to WCVB's Brianna Borghi on Twitter.

A second building also caught fire and crews were having issues getting water on the flames because of frozen hydrants, NBC10 Boston's Mary Markos reports citing Quincy Fire.

One of the building owners was injured, Markos said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

