Police Seek Drivers In Braintree Crash That Killed 'Devoted' Family Man

While police seek information about a pair of racing cars that may have caused the crash that killed a 46-year-old man, the man's family is reeling from the aftermath of the "painful, significant loss."

Michael Wojdag, of Hanson died in a crash that occurred just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 on Route 93 North in Braintree, according to the Massachusetts State Police. A black 2019 Honda Civic crashed into Wojdag's black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, pushing Wojdag's SUV off the road and causing his death.

Evidence suggests that two other cars could have been involved in the crash, police say. A current theory suggests that two vehicles were driving at high speeds, possibly racing each other, and that one may have hit the Civic, causing it to crash into Wojdag's SUV, and drove off. The only information available about the unknown vehicles suggests that one is a sedan.

A 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy were also in the SUV with Wojdag, and were hospitalized after the crash. The Civic's five occupants were not injured and remained on the scene to be interviewed by police.

Wojdag's death has caused heartbreak and shock for the family he left behind, which includes his wife, two teenage children, and ten nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

"Mike’s love for his extended family was also clear," said the obituary. "He would make it a point to see them anytime he could whether it was sporting events, graduations or birthday parties. Mike always showed up no matter how far he had to drive."

Wojdag grew up in both Walpole and Upton and graduated from Nipmuc Regional High School. He was proud of his role as the director of finance operations for RMR Group, his obituary said.

An active athlete in school, Wojdag loved attending Boston sporting events and went to three Super Bowls in his life, including the last Super Bowl that occurred less than a week prior to his death.

A GoFundMe created for Wojdag's family has already surpassed its $10,000 fundraising goal.

"We can all picture Mike's reaction to a fundraiser being set up in his name... Probably similar to when he would get upset about a bad sports call," the fundraiser's description read. "We would still like to raise money for his family to help them through this difficult time."

"Mike was a true light in this world, always great fun to be around, a legendary Patriots tailgater, a terrible dad joke teller and an amazing husband and father," said a Facebook post made by a family member.

Police request that anyone with information about the other vehicles that may have been involved in this crash, or any vehicles that were traveling at high speeds on Route 93 in the Braintree area around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the State Police Troop H Detective Unit at (617) 740-7544.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.