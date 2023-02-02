Police Bust Man Wanted For Murder In Quincy After Weeks On the Run: DA

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Quincy last year was finally captured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, authorities announced.

Derek Miranda, 28, is one of seven people accused of killing Jordan Wiggins on Aug. 18, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. One suspect remains on the loose.

Wiggins was shot just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Elevation Apartments at Crown Colony, Quincy Police said. Officers believe it started as a robbery in the parking lot.

Police found him in the stairwell of the Crown Drive apartment complex, bleeding from a bullet wound, and responders rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died.

Quincy police and Massachusetts state troopers began a monthslong investigation and charged seven men with the slaying in December.

The Norfolk DA's office has charged six others in the killings. They are:

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester

Cornell Bell Jr. — police did not release his age or location

Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston

Dante Clarke , 23, of Brockton

, 23, of Brockton Walter Batista, 25, of Boston

Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester.

Bautista and Rodrigues remain at large, authorities said.

Police also arrested two women for misleading investigators in this case. They are Erriana Correia, 22, of Boston, and Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, the prosecutor said.

