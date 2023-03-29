Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Killed While Cycling Down Route 107 In Lynn: Report
Police & Fire

Person Trapped In Sideways Car Crash In Brockton Hospitalized: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle on its side, having smashed into a fence and bushes.
Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle on its side, having smashed into a fence and bushes. Photo Credit: Brockton Fire Department

The occupant of a car flipped onto its side was trapped inside until firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the individual from the overturned car, officials say. 

Firefighters arrived at the corner of Banks and Ridge Streets in Brockton around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 to find the vehicle on its side and one person trapped inside, according to the Brockton Fire Department on Twitter. 

The vehicle had smashed into a fence and bushes as it overturned. 

Firefighters requested additional tools and were then able to pull the victim from the damaged car. The occupant was transported to a hospital. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.