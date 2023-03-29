Person Trapped In Sideways Car Crash In Brockton Hospitalized: Police

The occupant of a car flipped onto its side was trapped inside until firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the individual from the overturned car, officials say.

Firefighters arrived at the corner of Banks and Ridge Streets in Brockton around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 to find the vehicle on its side and one person trapped inside, according to the Brockton Fire Department on Twitter.

The vehicle had smashed into a fence and bushes as it overturned.

Firefighters requested additional tools and were then able to pull the victim from the damaged car. The occupant was transported to a hospital.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.