Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Vigil Planned For 'Cherished' Brandeis Student, 25, Killed In Waltham Bus Crash
Police & Fire

Person Killed, Multiple Injured After Car Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Crews on the scene of a car that crashed through the window of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham.
Crews on the scene of a car that crashed through the window of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham. Photo Credit: Pat Donovan Wheway on Facebook

At least one person is dead and multiple are injured after a car crashed into an Apple Store at a South Shore shopping plaza, WHDH reports

Crews responded to the crash at 94 Derby Street in Hingham (Derby Street Shops) around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to a Facebook post from the Hanover Fire Department. 

Multiple people were said to be trapped as well, Hanover Fire said. At least ten people were said to be taken to local hospitals for treatment, reports said. 

The store opened at 10 a.m., according to their website. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story so check back for more. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.