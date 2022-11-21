Person Killed, Multiple Injured After Car Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store: Report

At least one person is dead and multiple are injured after a car crashed into an Apple Store at a South Shore shopping plaza, WHDH reports.

Crews responded to the crash at 94 Derby Street in Hingham (Derby Street Shops) around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to a Facebook post from the Hanover Fire Department.

Multiple people were said to be trapped as well, Hanover Fire said. At least ten people were said to be taken to local hospitals for treatment, reports said.

The store opened at 10 a.m., according to their website. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story so check back for more.

