Norfolk Daily Voice
Norfolk Daily Voice

Person Hospitalized After Car Dives Into Millis Pond: Police

David Cifarelli
A car that drove into a retention pond in Millis on Sunday night.
A car that drove into a retention pond in Millis on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Facebook/Millis Police

One person was hospitalized after their car dove into a pond in the center of Millis, authorities said. 

Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Milliston Road around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Millis Police said on Facebook

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle slightly submerged in a retention pond at the intersection. 

A good samaritan helped the driver out of the car and they were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

