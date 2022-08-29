Person Hospitalized After Car Dives Into Millis Pond: Police

One person was hospitalized after their car dove into a pond in the center of Millis, authorities said.

Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Milliston Road around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Millis Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle slightly submerged in a retention pond at the intersection.

A good samaritan helped the driver out of the car and they were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

