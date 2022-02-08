Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

Person Accidentally Shoots Themself Outside Stoughton Target: Police

David Cifarelli
The shooting happened outside the Target located at 1 Hawes Way in Stoughton
The shooting happened outside the Target located at 1 Hawes Way in Stoughton Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person is in the hospital after they appeared to accidentally shoot themself outside the Target in Stoughton, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the parking lot of the store at 1 Hawes Way around 6:46 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, Stoughton Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The firearm was later taken by police and the incident remains under investigation.

