Pair Pulled From Burning Holbrook Home Overnight: Report

Two people are in the hospital after they were rescued from a burning home in Holbrook overnight, reports said.

Multiple crews responded to the fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, WCVB reports. The fire originally started out at two alarms but grew to four, reports said.

Several neighboring communities were called in to help, including Weymouth, Rockland and Brockton. The State Fire Marshal and Massachusetts State Police were also on scene, Boston25 reports.

Both people were taken to a local hospital for treatment where their condition is currently unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Daily Voice has reached out to Holbrook Fire for more information.

