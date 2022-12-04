Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree

Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said.

Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.

Officers entered the yard and heard other people jumping the opposite fence towards Chickatawbut Road, police said. The officers kept following the suspects and came across six catalytic converters in a pile next to the fence as they passed through the woods.

Eventually, the trio was caught with help from Massachusetts State Police and Quincy Police. The men were later identified as:

Alberto Rivera, age 22, of Cranston, RI

Kuron Mitchell, age 23, of Providence, RI

Richard Robinson, age 32, of Providence, RI

Overall, the damage to the trucks from which the converters were stolen was estimated at more than $12,000, Braintree Police report. The men were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1200, three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and possession of a burglarious tool.

In addition, Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said all officers and the dispatcher on duty that night have been nominated for the Police Award Certificate.

