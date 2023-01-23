One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA

A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced.

Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jordan Wiggins on Aug. 18, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. At that time, he was one of three suspects on the run.

Officers had previously arrested Clarke on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer in September, but he failed to show up to his hearing on Oct. 3, the prosecutor said. He's been running from investigators since.

The District Attorney said police tracked him down to a hotel in Wareham, where they captured him. He was expected to be returned to Quincy to be arraigned on a murder charge, the prosecutor said.

The other men charged in Wiggins' slaying include:

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester

Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston

Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton

Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso, 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester.

Walter Batista, 25, of Boston

Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester

