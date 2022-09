Bambi's dad will live another day after crews in Hanover recently helped free a deer from tough entanglement.

Hanover firefighters were called to a home about a large buck whose antlers were caught in a lacrosse net, the department said on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 9.

Firefighters were able to successfully remove the netting and free the buck, who walked away onlu slightly scathed with a few bumps and bruises.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.