NY Man Potentially Missing In Waters Near Bourne Bridge On Cape Cod: Police

Police in Cape Cod are looking for a 60-year-old man from Long Island who reportedly went missing in the waters near the Bourne Bridge this week.

Matthew Chamberlain, of Locust Valley, NY, is believed to have parked his truck in the parking lot of the Bourne Bridge recreational area on the Cape Side on Monday night, Feb. 20, Bourne Police said on Facebook. Chamberlain's two dogs were with him, according to police.

The dogs were found wet and running around the parked car the next day, but their owner was no where in sight, police said. Officers later learned that Chamberlain is prone to wandering and may be lost because of medical conditions, police added.

The Coast Guard is searching the surrounding waters while the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Council Search & Rescue team is searching the wooded areas around the parking lot, police said.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bourne Police at 508-759-4451.

