Norwood Officer Fires Gun At Car Speeding Away From Shooting Scene: Police

Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that happened over the weekend in Norwood.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Folan Avenue around 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, Norwood Police said on Facebook. Responding officers heard more gunshots and a car speed towards them from the caller's address.

One officer fire his gun at the car, but it sped down the road and left the area, police said. No injures were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.