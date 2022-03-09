Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice
Non-Verbal Quincy Man, 19, Missing After Dropped Off In Allston: Police

Tommy Luong
Tommy Luong Photo Credit: Quincy Police Department on Twitter

The Quincy Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing man who did not come home after being dropped off at CVS in Allston. 

Tommy Luong, 19, was dropped off at the CVS on Friday, Sept. 2, Quincy Police said on Twitter. He is described as standing 5’6”, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Luong is also labeled as endangered because he has trouble communicating and may be non-verbal, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212 or 911. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212 or 911.