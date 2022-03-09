Non-Verbal Quincy Man, 19, Missing After Dropped Off In Allston: Police

The Quincy Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing man who did not come home after being dropped off at CVS in Allston.

Tommy Luong, 19, was dropped off at the CVS on Friday, Sept. 2, Quincy Police said on Twitter. He is described as standing 5’6”, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Luong is also labeled as endangered because he has trouble communicating and may be non-verbal, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212 or 911.

