'No Probable Cause' In Alleged Assault At Willett Early Childhood Center: Norwood Police

Josh Lanier
An employee of George F. Willett Early Childhood Center is on administrative leave as police investigate an alleged assault on a child.
A court in Dedham found no probable cause in the assault allegations a student made against an employee at Willett Early Childhood Center last month, authorities said. 

Authorities presented the allegations to the court earlier this month after the student made the allegation in October, Norwood police said in a Facebook post. 

"On Oct. 6, we announced that an allegation had been made that a staff member at the Willett Early Childhood Center had assaulted a student, and that we had requested a show cause hearing at the Dedham District Court on the matter. 

"That hearing was held on Nov. 4, and the assistant clerk magistrate who heard the matter has found no probable cause."

The school put the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. It's unclear if they have returned to their role after the ruling. 

School officials did not release any details of the allegation. 

