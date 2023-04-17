Multiple Stabbed In Quincy Home Invasion, Suspect At Large: Police

Three people were hospitalized as the result of a violent home invasion that drew a large police presence to that area, officials say.

Reports of a home invasion in which shots were fired and multiple people were stabbed came in at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police arrived at the residence at the 400 block of Granite Street in Quincy to find four people, three of whom had received non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that multiple people were stabbed but no one was shot.

The three injured people were transported to a hospital by Brewster ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department.

The suspect left the scene of the crime but has been identified by police. Initial investigations all suggest that this address was specifically targeted and that no active or continued threat exists to the community.

Those hospitalized have now been discharged, Quincy police said.

The suspect will face charges at Quincy District Court.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Division. Police request that anyone with additional information email: qpdinfo@quincyma.gov

