Missing Weymouth Woman, 85, Wandered Away From Home In Pajamas: Police

The Weymouth Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who left her home late at night.

Joan Cafferelli, age 85, was last seen leaving her home on Biscanye Avenue on Thursday night, August 4, police said on Twitter.

She was last seen wearing gray pajama bottoms with blue stars and was carrying a pink purse. It is unknown what color her shirt was but she was possibly wearing a black sweater, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.