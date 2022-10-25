Missing Raynham Girl Possibly Went To Meet Man Posing As Teenage Boy Online

Family and friends say that a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Raynham last week could have went to go meet an older man posing as a teenage boy online.

Colleen Weaver was last seen in the area of Orchard and King Streets around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan reports.

Heather McNally, who is a family friend, said Colleen could have wandered off to meet the man who she met online in a GoFundMe organized on Colleen's behalf.

"Colleen is a beautiful soul. She is a spitfire who stands up for the little guy in any given situation," McNally wrote. "Colleen's family (Mom Kristen, Dad Casey, sister Katy, and brother Kevin) are desperately seeking any information they can find to help bring their loved daughter home!"

The teenager is described as White female, standing 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with red/pink hair. Colleen also has a nose ring and small scars on her forehead and the bottom of her chin, McNalley said.

She was also last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses. It is unknown was clothing she was last seen wearing.

Raynham Police have asked area residents and businesses to review any security camera footage they have to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-824-2717. Meanwhile, people can donate to Colleen's GoFundMe by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.