Coffee Street in Medway was closed because of a serious car crash on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 according to the Town's Facebook page.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene as well as Medway Police and Fire Departments.

Lovering and Holliston Streets were still open and people were being told to avoid the area as much as possible.

No word yet on injuries. This is a developing story so check back for more.

