MBTA Train Nearly Hits Cohasset Woman Lying On Tracks: Police

An MBTA train engineer had to think fast when he came around a bend and saw a woman lying across the tracks only hundreds of feet away, officials say.

The Greenbush line train was heading from Scituate to Boston at 30 mph when the engineer saw the woman on the tracks between the Pleasant Street and Street crossings at around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

The engineer put the train, which was carrying about 10 passengers, into "emergency" and avoided hitting the woman.

Train personnel were helping the woman away from the train when police and paramedics arrived at the scene. The woman was identified as a Cohasset resident and told officials that she was suicidal and wanted to end her life.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“We are so grateful that the MBTA/Keolis engineer and conductor were well-trained and quick acting. Their fast actions absolutely saved a life today," Chief William Quigley of the Cohasset police said.

Police reminded the public of the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. “If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline," Quigley said.

Service on the Greenbush line was halted for 30 minutes during the incident.

