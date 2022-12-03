Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect Apprehended In Florida: Report

The man wanted for a double homicide of an elderly couple on the South Shore was arrested in Florida following a multi-day search, NBC10 Boston reports.

Christopher Keeley, age 27, was arrested in Miami Beach, FL, in connection with the murders of Carl and Vicki Mattson at their Marshfield home on Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet reports.

The married couple was found stabbed to death at 75 Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Authorities later issued a "Be On The Lookout (BOLO)" Keeley, who was said to be acquainted with the Mattsons. Authorities said the incident as not a random act of violence.

Keeley will be charged as a fugitive from justice, NBC10 reports.

