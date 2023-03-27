Manhunt: Police Searching For Man Accused In 2022 Randolph Killing After Busting Second Suspect

Authorities have renewed their calls for help to find a Worcester man accused of a 2022 killing in Randolph after police arrested another suspect in the slaying.

Shawn Johnson, age 29, of Worcester, was arrested and charged last week in the July 4 killing of Ivanildo Cabral, 29, outside of the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Dr. around 8 p.m., the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said on Monday, March 27. He is charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and carrying a firearm, the prosecutor said.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held out with bail, authorities said.

Police have now turned their attention to capturing another man wanted in Cabral's killing.

Jovani Delossantos, 29, of Worcester, faces charges of murder, assault with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and carrying a firearm, the prosecutor said.

Police ask anyone who knows Delossantos' whereabouts to contact Randolph investigators immediately at 781-963-1212. Officials say you should not approach to speak to him if you see him in public.

Bianca Chionchio, 28, was indicted with accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly driving Johnson and Delossantos to New York after the shooting and dropping them off there, the prosecutor said. She pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

