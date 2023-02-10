Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seven-Car Pileup Causes Delays On I-95 South In Needham: Officials
Police & Fire

Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized In Early Morning Plymouth Fire: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A smoldering home in Plymouth that was ravaged by an early morning fire that claimed one man's life
A smoldering home in Plymouth that was ravaged by an early morning fire that claimed one man's life Photo Credit: Plymouth Fire Buff on Twitter

One man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a fire ripped through a home on the South Shore, reports said.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on 41 Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth around 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, NECN reports citing Plymouth Fire.

A video posted by Plymouth Fire Buff on Twitter show flames shooting from the roof of the home. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital, Boston25 reports. Three other people made it out of the house safely, the outlet added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.