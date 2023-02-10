Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized In Early Morning Plymouth Fire: Report

One man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a fire ripped through a home on the South Shore, reports said.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on 41 Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth around 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, NECN reports citing Plymouth Fire.

A video posted by Plymouth Fire Buff on Twitter show flames shooting from the roof of the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital, Boston25 reports. Three other people made it out of the house safely, the outlet added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.