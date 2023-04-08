Man Killed In Canton Crash After Truck Hit Guardrail: Police

A driver in Canton was killed early Saturday, April 8, when he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected from his truck, officials said.

He was driving south of Route 95 in a 2020 Toyota Tundra when he tried to change lanes, lost control, hit a guardrail, and then the center median, state police said.

The man was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, police said. Troopers have not released his name.

Police closed multiple lanes of the highway for several hours, but it was reopened by 9:30 a.m.

State police are investigating the crash. Troopers said the driver was traveling at a "high rate of speed," though they did not say if that contributed to the wreck.

