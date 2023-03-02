Man Hit, Killed In While Walking In Plainville; Police Investigating Crash

Police in Norfolk County are investigating a fatal car crash Wednesday evening, March 1, involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian — who police described as a man in his 40s — was hit as he walked along Taunton Street near the intersection of Shepherd Street around 7 p.m. in the town of Plainville, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Responders gave him first aid until paramedics could rush him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, his injuries were too severe, and doctors could not save his life. Plainville police are expected to release the man's name on Thursday once they have notified his family.

The driver called 911 after the crash and remained on the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities haven't filed any charges or fines in the incident.

Plainville police are investigating the fatal wreck with Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk DA's Office.

