Man Held Woman In Campfire During Attack In Southern Mass: Police

A woman said a man set her ablaze by shoving her into a campfire and holding her there earlier this week, authorities said.

Robert McWilliams, 45, whose last known address is listed in New Bedford, was arrested in Fairhaven on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation, and assault with intent to kill, police said.

Fairhaven officers found a woman with burns to her upper body in the Long Road area on Monday, March 20, just after 8 p.m. She told them a man she knew attacked her and threw her into a campfire.

She tried to get up, but he held her in the flames. The woman was able to escape and run for help.

Responders took her to a hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown, Fairhaven police said.

Police identified McWilliams as a suspect in the attack, and officers tracked him down with a drone to a wooded area nearby, Fairhaven authorities said.

They arrested him without incident.

