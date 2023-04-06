Male Driver Dies In Early Morning Car Crash On I-495 In Mansfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a male driver was killed in an early morning crash on a major highway in Mansfield this week.

State Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-495 just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

Initial investigation suggests that the man was switching lanes at a high rate of speed while driving his 2022 BMW SUV when he lost control and went off the road.

The vehicle then struck the guardrail and entered the center median, Procopio said. The driver was pronounced dead onsite and his identity has yet to be released.

The crash closed the left lanes on both sides of I-495 and the guardrail was replaced, Procopio added. All lanes were reopened at 10:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is under investigation.

