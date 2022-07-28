Contact Us
KNOW ME? Dedham Police Seeking Owner Of Pomeranian Abandoned In Extreme Heat

The Pomeranian was found abandoned in Dedham on Saturday, July 23
Several days later and no leads have Dedham Police scrambling to find the owner of a Pomeranian who was abandoned over the weekend during record-high temperatures. 

The dog, believed to be between 3-5 years old, was reportedly found inside a crate with a blanket over it in the area of Bussey Street around noon on Saturday, July 23, Dedham Police said

The department has made several efforts to locate the Pomeranian's owner, but none have been successful. The dog is currently being held at the Animal Rescue League (ARL). 

After seven days if no one claims it, the dog will return to the police department where they will try to find someone to foster it. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dedham Animal Control at 781-751-9106. 

