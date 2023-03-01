Jeep Flees After Pedestrian Gets Struck Twice, Dies In Brockton Hit-Run: DA

Authorities are searching for a suspected driver and vehicle after an older man, who was reportedly struck by two cars, died in a hit-and-run in Brockton this week.

Police responded to the crash in front of 690 Quincy Street around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office on Twitter.

The victim, later identified as 70-year-old Leland Thompson, of Brockton, was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he later died.

Initial investigation suggests Thompson was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a blue Buick Enclave, the DA's Office reports.

When the driver of the Enclave stopped, a white Jeep Wrangler appeared to have also hit Thompson before continuing down the road.

The DA's Office is now looking to identify the driver and vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.