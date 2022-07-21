Contact Us
Police & Fire

Janitor Caught Recording People With Hidden Phone Inside Foxborough Business Bathroom

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
The janitor concealed the phone to make it look like it was part of extra cleaning supplies in the bathroom.
The janitor concealed the phone to make it look like it was part of extra cleaning supplies in the bathroom. Photo Credit: George Becker on Pexels

A contract janitor was recently arrested for recording people with a concealed cell phone inside a bathroom at a business in Southern Massachusetts, authorities said. 

Police responded to a call from the Foxborough business after an employee found the phone inside the bathroom on Tuesday, July 19, Foxborough Police said on Facebook

The phone was hidden in a box on the floor to resemble extra cleaning supplies, police said. After stopping the recording, officers identified 29-year-old Anizio Carvalho, from North Attleboro, as the suspect.

Carvalho was later arrested for photographing an unsuspecting nude person, police said. He was expected to be arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

