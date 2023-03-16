ID Released For Driver Killed After Striking Tree In Kingston: DA

A driver who was killed after they apparently crashed their car into a tree on the South Shore this week has been identified as 67-year-old Barbara Oppel, of Kingston, authorities said.

Oppel died in the single-car crash that happened on Landing Road in Kingston on Monday morning, March 13, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirms to Daily Voice.

Oppel's son, who performs under the stage name Godforbid, commended his mother for her accomplishments in a tribute on his Facebook.

"She was a bartender who never graduated high-school, but got her GED and went to nursing school when I was in my teens," he wrote. "She worked graveyard shift to keep us clothed and put food on the table, all while singing full blast to The Supremes, Temptations or Stevie, and I do believe she's the strongest person I have ever met. Unfortunately I did not tell her that enough."

"I have lost a lot of people, but not until crying and shouting the word mom did I realize it meant home," he continued. "I have lost my home. I love you mom."

Initial investigation suggested Oppel's car left the road and struck a tree. Oppel, who was the only person involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.