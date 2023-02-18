House Destroyed By Explosive Multi-Alarm Fire Near Cobbs Corner In Stoughton

A house was destroyed by an explosive multi-alarm fire in Stoughton this weekend, Boston25 reports.

Crews were on the scene of the four-alarm fire near the 2300 block of Central Street on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 18, according to Stoughton Fire Fighters Local 1512 on Facebook.

Residents captured photos of smoke coming from the house that reportedly exploded near Cobb Corner Shopping Center.

Two people, who were inside the home, escaped without injury, WCVB reports. Several hoses were used to put out the fire, Boston25 adds.

No other information was released.

