HOMICIDE: Man Fatally Shot At Apartment Complex In Quincy

A homicide investigation is underway at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy after a man was shot and killed, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Police responded to the area of 5 Crown Drive, which is part of Elevation Apartments, around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the office reports.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of the stairwell leading from the complex's parking area to the homes. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the office said.

An autopsy of the victim is expected later today, the office said. At this time, authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to residents.

The investigation is ongoing.

