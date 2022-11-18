Hingham Schools Bus Driver Charged With Drunk Driving With Busload Of Students: Police

Authorities arrested a Hingham Public Schools bus driver and charged her with drunk driving with a busload of students after one of the passengers called the police for help on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials said.

Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, faces charges of operating under the influence, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, and having an open container of alcohol while driving, Massachusetts State Police said.

A passenger on a Plymouth North High School bus called troopers just before 5:30 p.m. because they said Sweeney was swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light on Route 3 in Pembroke, authorities said. There were 28 students and two adult supervisors returning from the Hingham United Basketball Special Olympics closing ceremony.

One of the supervisors later told police Sweeney tried to get onto the highway going the wrong direction but ran a red light and swerved across the road to get back in the correct lane after someone pointed it out to her, authorities said.

Troopers pulled over the bus off exit 27, where Sweeney stepped off the bus but was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol, authorities said. She then failed multiple field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Sweeney refused to take a breathalyzer, which "triggered an automatic license suspension," state police said in a news release. Troopers found a half-empty water bottle filled with what smelled like alcohol on the bus, officials said.

Troopers took Sweeney to South Shore Hospital for evaluation, where nurses took a sample of her blood for later testing, officials said.

Authorities were holding Sweeney on a $2,540 bail, troopers said.

