Hazmat Crews Help Resolve Mercury Spill Inside Dedham Home: Fire Officials

Multiple crews helped resolve a potentially toxic situation at a suburban home just outside of Boston this weekend, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice.

Hazmat teams along with Dedham Fire responded to a broken barometer at a home on Court Street in Dedham on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, the Department of Fire Services told Daily Voice.

The call was prompted because mercury, which is toxic to people and pets, was spilled in the home, Public Information Officer for DFS Jake Wark said.

"In the event of a mercury spill, we ask people to keep everyone away from it, open the windows for ventilation, and call 9-1-1," Wark said. "Even better, safely dispose of these items before they become a hazard — most communities have household hazardous waste collections where you can drop them off."

No injuries were reported.

