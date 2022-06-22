Foxborough Fugitive Leads Police Pursuit Through Mansfield, Sharon

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man is due in court after evading arrest and leading a police pursuit through three towns, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a possible fight inside a Foxborough apartment around 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Foxborough Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, a "distraught victim" brought an officer inside where a struggle with the suspect ensued. This resulted in the suspect jumping off the second floor balcony and then fleeing into Mansfield, police said.

Massachusetts State Police then located the suspect, but he refused to stop and subsequently fled into Sharon, according to police. He was eventually stopped and taken into police custody.

The man is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on several charges including assault and battery on an intimate partner, failure to stop for police, and obstruction of justice.

