Father-Son Duo Traffic Drugs, Firearms, Get Busted In Brockton: Police

A Brockton family operation was broken up when police seized more than 800 grams of fentanyl, seven "ghost guns," and tools used to manufacture and package drugs.

A three-month police investigation led to the arrests of 38-year-old Shem Khattiya and his 20-year-old son Nathen Khattiya on the morning of Friday, March 31 for trafficking and manufacturing firearms and narcotics, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police executed search warrants at a home on Moraine Street in Brockton and a 2016 Audi A7 sedan and recovered 834 grams of Fentanyl, cutting agents used by traffickers to mix with narcotics and stretch out their supply, and a mill and kilogram press that are used to manufacture and package drugs.

Also found amongst the illicit materials were seven "ghost guns," which are firearms assembled with separately obtained parts by a private individual, making them difficult to trace. Police also recovered ammo, firearm parts, multiple large capacity magazines, gun manufacturing tools and equipment, and manufactured guns in various stages of readiness.

Shem Khattiya was charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking firearms

Distribution of a class C narcotic (Xanax)

Counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, seven counts

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, 29 counts

Receiving stolen property (a firearm)

Nathen Khattiya was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, three counts

The three-month long investigation was carried out by the south squad of the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team and Brockton Police.

