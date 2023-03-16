Elderly Woman Hit, Killed Crossing Westwood Street, Police Investigating: DA

An elderly woman was killed Thursday morning, March 16, after she was hit crossing the street in Westwood despite two passing nurses coming to her aid immediately, authorities said.

Westwood police received several 911 calls just before 10 a.m. that the woman was struck as she crossed University Avenue near the I-95 ramp. The nurses stayed with her until paramedics could rush her to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, but doctors could not save her life, Westwood police said.

Officials have not released the woman's name.

The driver remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. Police believe the woman was leaving a shopping center and crossing the street to get to the University Park Railway Station, authorities said.

No charges or fines have been filed, but police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

