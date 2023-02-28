Dump Truck Vs. Moped: Teen Dead In Dedham Crash, Police Investigating

A teenager was killed Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, in a crash involving his moped and a commercial dump truck near the West Roxbury Line in Dedham.

The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. near 21 Washington Street when the dump truck collided with the motorbike. Paramedics rushed the driver to Faulkner Hospital, but doctors could not save his life, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities have not released the boy's name as they are still notifying his next of kin.

The passenger on the moped was also taken to the hospital, but the prosecutor's office did not release any information on their injuries.

The driver of the dump truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said. No charges or fines have been issued.

Dedham police and the Norfolk DA's office are investigating the crash.

